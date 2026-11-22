Adani subsidiary Powerpulse Trading Solutions secures a 25-year contract to supply Bengal 1,750 MW of renewable power.

CPI(M), Congress and TMC question the deal, raising concerns over transparency, corporate favouritism and consumer costs.

AESL says the contract was secured through competitive bidding and will strengthen reliable renewable energy supply.

Opposition leaders in West Bengal have attacked the state BJP government after an Adani Group subsidiary secured a 25-year contract to supply 1,750 MW of renewable electricity to the state, questioning the transparency of the deal and alleging that it favours corporate interests at the expense of consumers.

The agreement has triggered criticism from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), with questions raised over the terms of the contract, private participation in the state's power sector and its potential implications for consumers.

The contract has been awarded to Powerpulse Trading Solutions Limited (PTSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL), by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL).

In a press release, AESL confirmed that PTSL had received a Letter of Award (LoA) to supply 1,750 MW of renewable energy on a round-the-clock basis for 25 years. The company said it had secured the contract through an e-reverse auction, a competitive bidding process.

The agreement also includes a green shoe option for an additional 750 MW, which could take the contracted capacity to 2,500 MW if exercised. Supply of the initial 1,750 MW is scheduled to begin on 1 July 2028, while the additional capacity, if approved, is expected to come online from 1 April 2029.