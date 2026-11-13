Congress seeks JPC probe after report flags 99% cut in Adani project’s stated cost

Congress renewed its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group after a report on a 99 per cent reduction in the stated cost of its Tarali power project

The revision from Rs 5,675 crore to Rs 56.75 crore would reduce the linked wildlife conservation contribution from Rs 227 crore to about Rs 2.27 crore

The Union environment ministry has asked Maharashtra’s forest department to investigate; Adani’s response defended the project’s environmental credentials but did not explain the revised cost

The Congress has renewed its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into the Adani Group after a newspaper investigation reported that the stated cost of a Maharashtra power project had been reduced by 99 per cent, substantially lowering the company’s required contribution towards wildlife conservation.

Reacting to the report in The Indian Express, the party questioned how the estimate for Adani Green Energy’s 1,500 MW Tarali Pumped Storage Project in Satara district could fall from Rs 5,675 crore to Rs 56.75 crore.

The Congress described the revision as grounds for a wider parliamentary investigation into the group’s operations. Using its political shorthand “Modani”, party leader Jairam Ramesh in an X post reiterated accusations of preferential treatment and said it had been seeking a JPC inquiry since March 2023 into the conglomerate’s expansion and acquisitions.

Those accusations remain the Congress’s position. The specific issue raised by the newspaper’s investigation concerns the forest department’s acceptance of a revised project estimate and its effect on a conservation payment.

According to documents reviewed by The Indian Express, the reduction would bring the company’s contribution to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve down from Rs 227 crore to approximately Rs 2.27 crore. The payment was calculated at 4 per cent of the project cost under conditions imposed by the State Board for Wildlife.

The Maharashtra Forest department accepted the lower estimate submitted by the company in a notarised affidavit. Adani Green Energy subsequently deposited Rs 56.75 lakh, equivalent to 1 per cent of the revised estimate, into the tiger reserve’s account. The remaining contribution was to be paid after approval from the National Board for Wildlife.