On environment day, Rahul says Great Nicobar project not about defence; it’s aimed at helping one businessman

Gandhi said he stands for ecologically balanced development, asserting that these islands can be the most extraordinary sustainable destination the world has ever seen.

That is the India worth fighting for, he added.

In the video titled "This is what Modi doesn't want you to see", Gandhi is seen diving deep into the waters, speaking with settlers, tribal representatives and talking about his experience from the visit.

"What is the plan? The plan is that you cut these thousands and thousands of trees and you illegally ship them out and you make billions and billions of dollars. And you use that money to build your hotels, your casinos and your real estate. That is what is going on," Gandhi says in the video

He points out that the area that is being talked of is about four times the size of New Delhi.

The government is building this project in the most pristine ecological environment this country has, he says.

"They are snatching away the land from people who were made to settle there, and they are snatching away the land from tribals," Gandhi alleges.

He says that INS Baaz, which is the navy base that the Congress has built, has been seeking for expansion for five years.

"If you want to make a military argument then absolutely expand INS Baaz, make it as big as you want.. by the way you don't need to cut rainforest because around INS Baaz, you have plenty of land that you can expand to," Gandhi says.

"INS Baaz is also on the coast. The point is that they want to help Mr. (Gautam) Adani and these criminals are hiding behind the Navy, behind the forces, to steal Indian land. They are saying they want to build a transshipment port but it is a non-starter as they are already building a port in Kerala, which is on the mainland so that is the first lie," Gandhi says.

"The second point. Please explain to me where do hotels and rest houses come into the defence of our country, how are they co-related. The other lie that they are telling is that this forest is 145 trees per hectare, this forest has 145 trees in a few metres" he says in the video.

"The problem is you want to steal 1.5 crore trees each of which costs 3 lakh rupees and fund your little real estate," Gandhi alleges.

"So don't give me this nonsense about the defence of India. Every single BJP person who is spreading this is trying to protect Mr. Adani, his interests and his link with the PM (Narendra Modi)," Gandhi says.

(With agency inputs)