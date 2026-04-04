Great Nicobar project: Congress flags ‘contradiction’ over tribal relocation plan

Jairam Ramesh on 4 April questioned the government’s claims that the Great Nicobar infrastructure project would not displace local tribal communities, citing what he described as a contradiction with a reported draft relocation plan.

In a post on X, Ramesh referred to a report stating that the Andaman and Nicobar administration has prepared a draft “Comprehensive Tribal Welfare Plan” that includes provisions for relocating Nicobarese families.

Allegation of contradiction

“The bulldozer moves on unmindful of the concerns of the local communities,” Ramesh said.

He added that the government’s assertion that the project would not disturb tribal populations appeared inconsistent with the existence of a relocation plan.

“If the project does not displace tribes, then why a relocation plan?” he asked, calling the claim misleading.