Great Nicobar project: Congress flags ‘contradiction’ over tribal relocation plan
Jairam Ramesh alleges govt claims of no displacement at odds with draft welfare plan
Jairam Ramesh on 4 April questioned the government’s claims that the Great Nicobar infrastructure project would not displace local tribal communities, citing what he described as a contradiction with a reported draft relocation plan.
In a post on X, Ramesh referred to a report stating that the Andaman and Nicobar administration has prepared a draft “Comprehensive Tribal Welfare Plan” that includes provisions for relocating Nicobarese families.
Allegation of contradiction
“The bulldozer moves on unmindful of the concerns of the local communities,” Ramesh said.
He added that the government’s assertion that the project would not disturb tribal populations appeared inconsistent with the existence of a relocation plan.
“If the project does not displace tribes, then why a relocation plan?” he asked, calling the claim misleading.
Draft plan details
According to the report cited by Ramesh, the draft plan proposes a Rs 42.52 crore outlay over 24 months for the relocation of Nicobarese communities from areas affected either by the project or by past events such as the tsunami.
The document was reportedly circulated on 13 March for consultation with relevant departments and the Tribal Council of Great Nicobar.
The report said the proposed plan has created confusion among local communities and added to existing concerns over the impact of the Great Nicobar Island mega infrastructure project.
The government has previously maintained that the project will not adversely affect indigenous communities.
There was no immediate response from the government to Ramesh’s remarks.
The issue comes amid ongoing debate over balancing infrastructure development with environmental and tribal safeguards in the ecologically sensitive Nicobar region.
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