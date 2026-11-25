Higher education department asks state-aided and private universities to consider Indian attire for convocations

Universities free to design ceremonial clothing using Khadi, handloom and traditional garments such as the uttariya

Move sparks debate over cultural identity, university traditions, autonomy and practicality of replacing academic gowns

The West Bengal government has initiated a move to replace the traditional Western-style gowns and caps worn at university convocations with indigenous Indian attire, encouraging universities to adopt Khadi and handloom fabrics. While the government says the initiative will promote Indian culture and support rural weavers, the proposed change has also raised questions about tradition, university autonomy and the practicalities of introducing a new dress code.

In a notification issued on 23 November, the higher education department asked all state-aided and private universities to reconsider their existing convocation attire and develop designs reflecting India's cultural heritage. The directive refers to recommendations issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2015, 2019 and 2024, which encouraged universities to use Khadi and handloom fabrics and adopt clothing suited to the Indian climate.

The department has not prescribed a compulsory design. Instead, universities have been given the freedom to develop their own ceremonial attire, potentially incorporating traditional garments such as the uttariya, a ceremonial stole or scarf. Separate designs may also be introduced for vice-chancellors, invited dignitaries and students receiving undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral degrees.

Universities have also been encouraged to extend the initiative to their affiliated colleges, upload photographs and videos of the new attire on the UGC portal, and inform the department about the steps taken towards implementation.

The move follows a series of developments that have brought the issue into the political spotlight. Higher education minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay recently broke with convention at a degree distribution ceremony at Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College by refusing to wear the academic gown and hood. Instead, he wore a traditional uttariya.