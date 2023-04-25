Abhishek starts TMC's new campaign to counter BJP's ‘communal’ narrative

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said polls to 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal will be held on the issue of development and not on the “communal” narrative propagated by the BJP.

Banerjee, who earlier in the day launched a mass outreach campaign ‘Trinamool ey Nabajowar’ (new wave in Trinamool) from Cooch Behar district with an eye on the upcoming rural polls in the state, said that the TMC aims at building people's panchayat in the state.

"The next Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will be held on the issue of development. It will not be held on the issue of communal polarisation, which the BJP wants. They have to be defeated. We will fight for rights of the people of the state," he said while addressing a rally as part of the campaign.

Lok Sabha polls in the country are due in 2024.