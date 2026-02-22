‘Abki baar Trump se haar’: Congress takes a swipe at govt over US trade pact

The Congress on Sunday stepped up its attack on the Centre over the interim trade framework with the United States, urging the government to put the agreement in “cold storage” and renegotiate its terms in light of the recent verdict by the US Supreme Court striking down President Donald Trump’s global tariffs.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that the framework reflected a one-sided arrangement and dubbed it “Abki baar Trump se haar”, a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2019 “Abki baar Trump Sarkaar” slogan in Houston.

Ramesh argued that since the US court has ruled that Trump exceeded his authority in imposing sweeping tariffs, India has every right under the framework’s modification clause to revisit and alter its commitments. “An agreement is about give and take. Here, India has only given,” he said.

According to the joint statement issued earlier this month, India committed to eliminate or significantly reduce import duties on all US industrial goods and a wide range of American food and agricultural products. Ramesh demanded that the clause on import liberalisation — especially for agricultural products — be scrapped, warning of adverse consequences for soyabean, maize, cotton, fruits and nuts cultivators across states including Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.