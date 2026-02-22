Chidambaram questions India’s gains, condemns Trump’s tariff ‘weaponisation’

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Saturday mounted a sharp attack on US President Donald Trump, accusing him of indulging in the “weaponisation of tariffs” and asserting that such actions must be unequivocally condemned.

In a post on X, the former finance minister said he was not surprised that Trump was “desperately searching” for legal avenues to re-impose tariffs after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down the so-called reciprocal tariffs announced on 2 April 2025. The court had ruled against the administration’s sweeping use of emergency economic powers to justify broad-based import duties.

“What is surprising,” Chidambaram wrote, “is that some commentators and BJP-leaning trolls are obliquely justifying the actions of Mr Trump to retain the tariffs in one way or other.” He questioned whether such voices recognised that the tariffs had severely disrupted global trade and ran counter to the rule-based international trading order that countries seek to uphold. He also asked whether they acknowledged the adverse impact on India’s exports to the United States.