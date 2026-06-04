Absolute incompetence of BJP unmasked by NFHS-6 data: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government, alleging that the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) data has exposed the BJP’s “absolute incompetence” on healthcare and nutrition and accusing it of concealing evidence of its failures.

In a post on social media platform X, Kharge claimed the government had “betrayed India’s women and children” and deliberately suppressed crucial data that reflects poor health and nutrition outcomes.

“Not only does the Modi government betray India’s women and children on healthcare and nutrition, but it also deliberately hides crucial data which exposes its failures,” Kharge said.

The Congress chief alleged that the BJP follows a “five-step formula” to mask its shortcomings: burying selective data, abandoning vulnerable groups, advertising slogans such as “Sabka Saath” and “Amrit Kaal”, manipulating public narratives, and protecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image at all costs.