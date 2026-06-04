Absolute incompetence of BJP unmasked by NFHS-6 data: Kharge
Congress chief says govt betrayed women and children, suppressed health and nutrition data
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi government, alleging that the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) data has exposed the BJP’s “absolute incompetence” on healthcare and nutrition and accusing it of concealing evidence of its failures.
In a post on social media platform X, Kharge claimed the government had “betrayed India’s women and children” and deliberately suppressed crucial data that reflects poor health and nutrition outcomes.
“Not only does the Modi government betray India’s women and children on healthcare and nutrition, but it also deliberately hides crucial data which exposes its failures,” Kharge said.
The Congress chief alleged that the BJP follows a “five-step formula” to mask its shortcomings: burying selective data, abandoning vulnerable groups, advertising slogans such as “Sabka Saath” and “Amrit Kaal”, manipulating public narratives, and protecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image at all costs.
Citing findings from the NFHS, Kharge said, “Absolute incompetence of the BJP has been unmasked by the NFHS-6 data.” He highlighted concerns over child malnutrition and women’s health, claiming that one in five children suffers from acute malnutrition, one-third are underweight, and more than 84 per cent of children aged 6 to 23 months do not receive adequate nutrition. He also pointed to NFHS-5 figures showing that 57 per cent of women aged 15-49 are anaemic and one in five women is undernourished.
The remarks came days after the release of findings from the sixth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6), conducted during 2023-24 by the Union Health Ministry with the International Institute for Population Sciences as the nodal agency.
The survey covered nearly 6.79 lakh households across 715 districts and serves as a key source of data on population, health, nutrition and family welfare indicators.
The Union health ministry, however, has presented the survey as evidence of progress, stating that India has recorded significant improvements in child health indicators, including immunisation coverage and nutritional outcomes. The ministry said the country continues to move steadily towards universal immunisation coverage.
Kharge’s criticism adds to the growing political debate over the interpretation of the NFHS-6 findings, with the opposition highlighting persistent challenges in nutrition and maternal health, while the government points to gains in key healthcare indicators.
With PTI inputs
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