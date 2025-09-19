ABVP bags three posts, NSUI one in DUSU polls

The RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has asserted its dominance in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, clinching three of the four central panel seats, including the post of president. The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) was left with only the vice-president’s post in a contest that was as heated in the run-up as it was decisive in the outcome.

This year’s polls were preceded by sharp controversy. NSUI and Left-aligned outfits accused the university administration of tilting the field in the ABVP’s favour. Allegations ranged from selective permission for campaign activities to the heavy presence of police on campus, which critics said created an atmosphere of intimidation.

Matters escalated when an 'EVM ink row' surfaced, with images circulating of ABVP presidential candidate Aryan Maan seen with voting ink at different polling sites. The NSUI described this as proof of “vote chori” or electoral theft, while ABVP dismissed the charges as baseless.

There were also claims that campaign codes of ABVP nominees had been improperly shared by staff, and that inducements such as free outings were being used to sway voters. The Delhi High Court was drawn into the fray, cautioning against the use of “money and muscle power” and even warning that elections could be countermanded if irregularities persisted. The court further restricted victory processions after the results, citing past instances of violence, and directed the university to guarantee a fair and peaceful exercise.

Against this contentious backdrop, counting was carried out under heavy security at the sports centre in North Campus. The results were emphatic: ABVP’s Aryan Maan stormed to the presidency, defeating NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by 16,196 votes. NSUI’s only breakthrough came when Rahul Jhansla won the vice-president’s race with 29,339 votes, beating ABVP’s Govind Tanwar, who managed 20,547.

The ABVP took the other two positions, with Kunal Chaudhary winning the secretaryship by polling 23,779 votes against NSUI’s Kabir, and Deepika Jha securing the joint secretaryship with 21,825 votes over Lavkush Bhadana. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA), despite contesting together, failed to open their account.