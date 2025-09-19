ABVP bags three posts, NSUI one in DUSU polls
Ahead of the polls, the NSUI and Left-aligned outfits accused the university administration of tilting the field in ABVP’s favour
The RSS-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has asserted its dominance in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, clinching three of the four central panel seats, including the post of president. The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) was left with only the vice-president’s post in a contest that was as heated in the run-up as it was decisive in the outcome.
This year’s polls were preceded by sharp controversy. NSUI and Left-aligned outfits accused the university administration of tilting the field in the ABVP’s favour. Allegations ranged from selective permission for campaign activities to the heavy presence of police on campus, which critics said created an atmosphere of intimidation.
Matters escalated when an 'EVM ink row' surfaced, with images circulating of ABVP presidential candidate Aryan Maan seen with voting ink at different polling sites. The NSUI described this as proof of “vote chori” or electoral theft, while ABVP dismissed the charges as baseless.
There were also claims that campaign codes of ABVP nominees had been improperly shared by staff, and that inducements such as free outings were being used to sway voters. The Delhi High Court was drawn into the fray, cautioning against the use of “money and muscle power” and even warning that elections could be countermanded if irregularities persisted. The court further restricted victory processions after the results, citing past instances of violence, and directed the university to guarantee a fair and peaceful exercise.
Against this contentious backdrop, counting was carried out under heavy security at the sports centre in North Campus. The results were emphatic: ABVP’s Aryan Maan stormed to the presidency, defeating NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by 16,196 votes. NSUI’s only breakthrough came when Rahul Jhansla won the vice-president’s race with 29,339 votes, beating ABVP’s Govind Tanwar, who managed 20,547.
The ABVP took the other two positions, with Kunal Chaudhary winning the secretaryship by polling 23,779 votes against NSUI’s Kabir, and Deepika Jha securing the joint secretaryship with 21,825 votes over Lavkush Bhadana. The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA), despite contesting together, failed to open their account.
Following his win, Maan credited broad support for his victory. “I had the support of students across colleges. My first priority will be to fulfil our promise of Metro concessional passes for DU students. Apart from that, ensuring that adequate training equipment is provided to all our athletes will be my priority,” he told PTI.
He also reminded his supporters to respect the court’s restrictions: “As per the Delhi High Court order, we are not allowed to take out any kind of victory procession, so I request everyone that we will not take out a victory rally and whatever we have to do, we will do it peacefully.”
That caution did little to dampen celebrations. Supporters carried ABVP’s winners on their shoulders, shouting slogans, waving the tricolour, and draping their candidates in garlands. Maan wrapped himself in the national flag as chants of “Maan, Maan” rang out across the campus. Jha, who hails from Bihar, said the moment was the culmination of years of work: “I came from Bihar and for the past six years, I have been striving for this moment.”
Her colleagues echoed the sentiment. Chaudhary promised, “I assure the students that I will always stand with them and work for their welfare.”
NSUI, meanwhile, framed the outcome as a struggle fought under stacked odds. On X, its national president Varun Choudhary wrote that the party had “fought well in this odd election -- not just against the ABVP, but against the combined force of the DU admin, Delhi govt, central govt, RSS-BJP & Delhi Police.”
He added: “Yet thousands of DU students stood firmly with us and our candidates fought well. Best wishes to Rahul Jhansla, newly elected DUSU vice president from NSUI panel, and to all other office bearers who won. Win or lose, NSUI will always fight for common students, their issues & to save DU. We will only grow stronger.”
The results marked a reversal from last year, when NSUI had ended a seven-year drought by winning the presidency and the joint secretaryship, while ABVP had taken the secretary’s post and the vice presidency. The outcome of the 2025 election, however, has reaffirmed ABVP’s grip on DU politics — even as questions linger over how the contest was fought and the controversies that shadowed it.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines