Actor-politician Khesari Lal Yadav gets notice over 'illegal' construction

The Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in the suburbs of Mumbai has issued a notice to Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav, who is currently contesting the Bihar Assembly polls on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket, over alleged illegal construction at his residence in Mira Road, officials confirmed on Thursday.

According to the MBMC, the notice concerns the “unauthorised installation of iron angles and a tin-sheet shed” at Yadav’s home. “The owner has been directed to remove these illegal additions. If not, the encroachment department will act as per municipal laws, and demolition will be undertaken at the owner’s cost,” an MBMC official was quoted as saying in media reports.

Residents in the area said the house has remained locked for weeks, with many adding that Yadav’s family has gone to Bihar to join his election campaign — one that has become a social-media phenomenon.

Yadav is contesting the Chapra Assembly seat, held by the BJP’s C.N. Gupta since 2015. Though a political novice, the Bhojpuri superstar has managed to rattle the BJP’s well-oiled campaign machine through an unusually emotive and populist pitch. His rallies, drawing tens of thousands, blend fiery rhetoric with folksy humour and personal storytelling.

He frequently accuses the BJP of betraying the poor and the migrant working class, saying the party has “taken their votes and given them unemployment and insults in return”.