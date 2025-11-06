Bihar polls: RJD alleges power cuts, voter intimidation; EC denies claims

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has raised serious concerns over the conduct of the first phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections, alleging deliberate attempts to slow down the voting process and intimidate voters in areas considered strongholds of the Mahagathbandhan alliance. The Election Commission, however, has firmly rejected the charges, calling them “completely baseless and misleading.”

In a series of posts on X, the RJD claimed that electricity supply was being cut intermittently at certain polling stations to hinder voting in its key support areas. The party described the disruptions as a deliberate ploy to reduce voter turnout in favour of the ruling alliance and urged the Election Commission to take “immediate cognisance” of what it termed as “rigging with malafide intent.”

“Information is being received from several booths across multiple constituencies that the administration is deliberately conducting slow voting in areas dominated by RJD and Mahagathbandhan supporters. The Election Commission must ensure the sanctity and impartiality of the electoral process,” the party said in a statement on social media.

The RJD also alleged incidents of violence and intimidation of voters. In Mohiuddinagar constituency, the party claimed that police personnel entered homes and “brutally beat and threatened” residents without provocation. It further alleged that in Maricha Chowk, Sarai, an RJD worker was attacked with a knife by “BJP goons”.