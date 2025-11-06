Bihar polls: RJD alleges power cuts, voter intimidation; EC denies claims
Intermittent power cuts at key polling stations are disrupting voting in its strongholds, alleges RJD
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has raised serious concerns over the conduct of the first phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections, alleging deliberate attempts to slow down the voting process and intimidate voters in areas considered strongholds of the Mahagathbandhan alliance. The Election Commission, however, has firmly rejected the charges, calling them “completely baseless and misleading.”
In a series of posts on X, the RJD claimed that electricity supply was being cut intermittently at certain polling stations to hinder voting in its key support areas. The party described the disruptions as a deliberate ploy to reduce voter turnout in favour of the ruling alliance and urged the Election Commission to take “immediate cognisance” of what it termed as “rigging with malafide intent.”
“Information is being received from several booths across multiple constituencies that the administration is deliberately conducting slow voting in areas dominated by RJD and Mahagathbandhan supporters. The Election Commission must ensure the sanctity and impartiality of the electoral process,” the party said in a statement on social media.
The RJD also alleged incidents of violence and intimidation of voters. In Mohiuddinagar constituency, the party claimed that police personnel entered homes and “brutally beat and threatened” residents without provocation. It further alleged that in Maricha Chowk, Sarai, an RJD worker was attacked with a knife by “BJP goons”.
In another complaint from Booth No. 147 in Sahibganj constituency, Muzaffarpur district, the party alleged that several voters were told their votes had already been cast, calling it a “mockery of democracy.”
Responding to the allegations, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar took to X to dismiss the claims as unfounded. “This allegation is completely baseless and misleading. Voting is taking place smoothly at all polling stations in Bihar. The Election Commission of India is following all standard protocols to ensure that the voting process is fair, transparent, and uninterrupted. There is no basis for such misleading propaganda,” the CEO’s office stated.
The Election Commission further clarified that polling was being conducted under full surveillance, including live CCTV monitoring, and assured that no irregularities had been found in the conduct of the first phase.
The first phase of voting covered 121 constituencies across 18 districts, with around 3.75 crore electors eligible to vote. By midday, voter turnout stood at 27.65 per cent, broadly in line with previous election patterns.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines