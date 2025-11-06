Bihar votes in first phase: Polling begins for 121 assembly seats

Bihar awoke to a crisp November morning shimmering with anticipation as voting began on Thursday, 6 November, for 121 assembly seats in the first phase of what many are calling a make-or-break election.

Under tight security arrangements, the polling commenced at 7 am, with voters queuing up at 45,341 booths spread across the state — most of them nestled in its rural heartland. The ballot boxes will close at 5 pm, by which time over 3.75 crore electors are expected to have decided the fate of 1,314 candidates, among them some of Bihar’s most prominent political heavyweights.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav made an impassioned appeal to voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers, saying the “future destiny of Bihar” would be determined by the single button they press.

“Today is an important day for voting. The future of Bihar will be shaped by the decision you make. It is essential for everyone to vote in the interest of democracy, the Constitution, and humanity,” Yadav said in an appeal posted on X.