Tejashwi promises Rs 30,000 aid for women under ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’

Described by party strategists as the emotional centrepiece of RJD’s welfare agenda, the scheme seeks to reinforce economic dignity and social security for women — an effort to “weave empowerment into the moral fabric of Bihar’s households,” as one aide put it.

If that promise was aimed at the hearth, the second was directed squarely at the fields. Addressing reporters later in Patna, Tejashwi vowed that an INDIA bloc government would give farmers a bonus of Rs 300 per quintal on paddy and Rs 400 per quintal on wheat — over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

“All farmers will be given these bonuses once we form the government,” he said, adding that the measure was designed to reward hard work and restore dignity to the state’s agricultural workforce.

He further announced that heads of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Primary Marketing Cooperative Societies (Vyapar Mandals) would be accorded the status of “people’s representatives” — a symbolic gesture recognizing their contribution to Bihar’s agrarian economy.

Tejashwi’s flurry of announcements comes just two days before the first phase of voting on November 6, as the 243-member Bihar assembly heads into a fiercely contested election that will conclude on 11 November, with results slated for 14 November.

With promises of empowerment from the kitchen to the farmlands, Tejashwi Yadav appears to be crafting not merely a manifesto, but a narrative — one that weds sentiment with strategy, and symbolism with the promise of change.

With PTI inputs