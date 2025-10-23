Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav named CM face by INDIA bloc, Mukesh Sahani for deputy

Putting to rest weeks of speculation and rumours of rifts within the alliance, the INDIA bloc on 23 October, Thursday, officially declared former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face for the Bihar assembly elections in November.

The announcement was made by senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who said the decision had been reached with the “consensus of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition [in the Lok Sabha] Rahul Gandhi, and all alliance partners”.

“Tejashwi Yadav-ji has a long political journey, and we are confident the people of Bihar will shower him with immense love,” Gehlot said.

“Along with this, we are declaring young comrade Mukesh Sahani [of the Vikassheel Insaan Party] as a deputy chief ministerial face for the alliance. One more deputy CM candidate will be announced later.”