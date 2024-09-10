Adani's overseas investments can now cost India her national security: Cong

With the Adani Group floating a China subsidiary for providing project management services, the Congress on Tuesday, 10 September, alleged the risk is now that the conglomerate's investments in China will add national security and territorial sovereignty to the growing list of sacrifices that India has made at the altar of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "special friendships".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also alleged that "the non biological PM's clean chit to China on 19 June 2020" was one of the most damaging statements ever made by an Indian prime minister.

"It was a flat-out lie that eroded the sanctity of the position, and it enabled the Chinese to deny the reality of their infringement on and continued occupation of Indian territory," Ramesh said in a statement.

Since then, it has also underpinned the government's inattention to the risks of uncontrolled Chinese imports, investments, and immigration, he said.

With the Adani Group planning to invest in China, it appears that the clean chit to China is all set to become a "letter of support", the Congress leader said.

"First, it is to be noted that the government's economic policy making towards China has always been inadequate, partly because the non-biological PM's clean chit has precluded more aggressive action," Ramesh said.

Across the world, governments have taken strong corrective action against uncontrolled Chinese imports through tariffs and anti-dumping investigations, he said.