No one should retire in politics, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said there should be no retirement age in politics, and those with ideological conviction and a will to serve the people and the country should do so till their last breath.

The 82-year-old leader was speaking in New Delhi on Monday, 9 September, at the launch of Congress veteran Sushil Kumar Shinde's memoir "Five Decades in Politics", written with journalist-author Rasheed Kidwai.

Kharge said that Shinde shouldn't see himself as a retired man at 83 as he still has a crucial role to play in strengthening the Congress party and spreading its ideology further among the masses.

"You are 82-83 only.. Look at Morarji Desai. I believe no one should retire in politics. Those who have faith in their ideology, want to serve the nation, want to serve their community, then you have to work till your last breath and awaken the people of your country," Kharge said.

Morarji Desai became India's oldest prime minister at the age of 81 in 1977.

Kharge, the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, clarified that none of it should be done seeking a ministry or other plush positions but as a "return gift" to the people of the country and the political party that has nurtured the person.

"Whatever one has learnt in his life or whatever one has achieved, eventually you have to return it to the people," he added, hoping that Shinde will continue to work for the party where he achieved so much in his five-decades-long illustrious career.