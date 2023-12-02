Adhir Ranjan to LS speaker: Mahua Moitra expulsion extremely serious punishment

Chowdhury, who is normally critical of the TMC, assured the speaker that he trusts no injustice will be done under his leadership. He pointed out that before Moitra's case, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee had mainly dealt with complaints leading to admonition, reprimand, or suspension, and the recommended punitive actions were limited.

Chowdhury's letter assumes significance as the ethics panel is set to submit its report on Monday 4 December, recommending Moitra's expulsion for the remainder of the current Lok Sabha.

Chowdhury questioned the unprecedented nature of the recommendation, and highlighted that expulsion from Parliament is a severe punishment with wide ramifications.

Other Opposition leaders have also expressed their opposition to any government move to expel Moitra. Chowdhury noted in his letter that Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani, allegedly involved in the "cash-for-query" case, did not depose before the committee, and the motives behind his actions remain unclear.