Mahua Moitra's expulsion: Making sense of the 500-page Ethics Committee report

One question that persists is why the Parliamentary Ethics Committee did not see fit to call and examine the Indian citizen who admitted to have bribed an MP ‘against his will’.

The affidavit deposited by Darshan Hiranandani says, judging by media reports, that he was 'forced' to submit to the demands of minister of Parliament Mahua Moitra of the All-India Trinamool Congress; that he couldn’t say ‘no’, since she has a domineering personality.

If these reports are true, then Hiranandani cannot actually be accused of having ‘bribed’ the MP to ask questions—can he? Yet that is substantively the basis on which the ethics committee has recommended her suspension, expulsion or termination — nobody really knows which till the report is laid before the Lok Sabha on 4 December, the first day of the winter session — from the House.

Nor has the committee examined the 62 questions put up by Moitra to find out how many of them were asked at the behest of Hiranandani and what is his interest in putting those questions specific questions up remotely, allegedly on behalf of Moitra. If no such links or interest can be established, then Moitra’s plea that she had merely used secretarial assistance from Hiranandani’s Dubai office would gain greater legitimacy. Without it, the committee's decision stands on shaky grounds, surely?