10 days ago, I was asked to call Gautam Adani and 'number 2': Mahua Moitra

Pointedly asked by Dutt whether she would be able to back up her claims if called upon to do so, Moitra replied that she will not name the intermediaries but in future, if she ever meets Adani, she would share the names with him.

Barely 10 days ago, she confided to Dutt on 3 November, she was approached once again by a third person. This person advised her to call Adani and "Number 2" and put an end to the media trial. All that they wanted, this person said, was for her to keep quiet for the next six months until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are over.

Are you suggesting that Mr Adani was trying to make peace with you, asked Dutt. The irritated MP retorted saying, “How would I know whether he wanted to make peace or wage war against me?” Declaring that she did not care one way or the other, Moitra repeated her allegation that the Adani Group was guilty of pulling off the biggest corporate scam in the country and she was asking questions in public interest.