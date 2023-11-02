'Cash for query': Mahua Moitra lobbed 62 questions at Parliament; only 9 related to Adani

Moitra was her usual fiery self, though she claimed while leaving the Lok Sabha that she felt humiliated and was seen to have tears in her eyes. She was still fuming, it seemed, at the "unethical" questions she was asked.

While the proceedings of the Ethics Committee are confidential, given the members' parliamentary privileges, political circles continue to speculate on the line of questioning of course.

The nature of her 'relationships' and her travels to Dubai were some of the areas that the questions apparently focused on.

Since Hiranandani’s affidavit makes no mention of the initial charge from Dehadrai—that she took a bribe of Rs 2.2 crore to ask questions about Gautam Adani, apparently in order to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi—the charge appears to have fallen through.

The more serious charge against her is that she shared her parliamentary login credentials with Hiranandani in Dubai, who used them to key in the questions on her behalf, ostensibly because he was a competitor of Adani's.

Several newspapers reported on the morning of Thursday, 2 November, that Moitra’s user login and password were used from Dubai at least 47 times.