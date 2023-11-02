Cash for query: Mahua Moitra has questions of her own for Ethics Commitee, Dehadrai, Hiranandani

She added that there was also the question of whether the Ethics Committee is the "appropriate forum" to examine allegations of alleged "criminality":

"I wish to respectfully remind you that parliamentary committees do not have criminal jurisdiction and have no mandate to investigate alleged criminality. This can only be done by law enforcement agencies. This check was specifically created by our nation's founders to prevent even the slightest misuse of committees by governments enjoying a brute majority in Parliament."

"In addition, if the Ethics Committee seeks a report from any department and wishes to rely on any such report (as per the chairperson's statement to the media), I should be given a copy of the report and allowed further to cross-examine the department concerned," the Trinamool Congress leader said.

Moitra also said that the 'Introductory Guide to the Committee on Ethics' (published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in 2019) clearly states on page 2 that: