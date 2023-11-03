Mahua Moitra invokes Mahabharata, lists questions asked by Vinod Sonkar

Moitra fumed while questioning the relevance of these questions to the twin allegations against her, namely, accepting cash and gifts to ask questions against the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, and "endangering national security" by sharing her log-in password to the Lok Sabha’s Questions Portal with her businessman friend based in Dubai.

Sonkar, meanwhile, refused to confirm or deny asking the questions, pleading that proceedings of the committee were confidential. He, however, accused Moitra of dodging questions to evade scrutiny by the committee and insisted that the questions put to her were based on the complaint received from BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and the affidavit by Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Moitra's party Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had until now maintained a studied silence on the controversy, came out in her support on Friday, with the party’s all-India spokesperson Dr Shashi Panja describing Thursday as a "black day".

Referring to Moitra’s invocation of Draupadi’s cheerharan or vastraharan (forced disrobing) episode from the epic Mahabharata, Panja accused BJP members of the committee of enjoying the demeaning exchange. While a woman was being literally disrobed and her character questioned, the chairman, like the patriarch Dhritarashtra, was blind to the analogy. Despite repeated warnings by Opposition members in the committee, the chairman did not desist, she added.