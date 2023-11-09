Ethics Committee calls to end Mahua Moitra’s Lok Sabha membership

"Glad to see Adani TV has a copy of Unethical Standing Committee Report before it is placed before the committee tomorrow," posted Lok Sabha member of Parliament Mahua Moitra late on the evening of Wednesday, 8 November.

Minutes before, NDTV — which the Adani Group has the majority stake in — had reported that the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha would be recommending today, 9 November, that her Lok Sabha membership should be "terminated".

Unfazed by the development, Moitra posted a video of her taking a symbolic penalty kick and putting a football into the net in her constituency.