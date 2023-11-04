Why is ethics committee not examining Darshan Hiranandani, asks Moitra

Countering the allegations of receiving bribes, the MP pointed out that even the notarised affidavit makes no mention of the cash bribe of Rs 2 crore; nor does the affidavit list out the gifts Hiranandani allegedly gave her.

She claimed that she had known Hiranandani since before becoming an MP and he remained a friend. He had presented her with a scarf on her birthday once, and she had availed of the services of the architects in his company to prepare four engineering drawings to renovate her official bungalow by the CPWD.

She has already admitted that Hiranandani’s car would pick her up from the airport on her "four to five visits to Mumbai" in the last five years.

Referring to the three expensive bags that she carried into the committee room, Moitra explained that she always carried them, that one carried her lunch and the other her laptop, along with the Louis Vuitton handbag she is always seen with.