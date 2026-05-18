Congress storms back in Kerala, Satheesan sworn in with 20 ministers
The Council of Ministers sworn in alongside the CM, includes 11 from the Congress, five from the IUML, and four from other alliance partners
After a decade, the Congress has returned to power in Kerala, marking a significant political shift in the state.
V.D. Satheesan — a Nehruvian revivalist and a proponent of Nehruvian socialism — who led the United Democratic Front (UDF) to victory, was sworn in as the 13th chief minister of Kerala on Monday.
Alongside Satheesan, a 20-member Council of Ministers was also sworn in including 11 from the Congress, five from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and four from other alliance partners.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi were present at the swearing-in ceremony.
"The people of Keralam fought for this government. Their voice will guide it. Warm congratulations to V.D. Satheesan ji and the entire cabinet, who will now represent the voice of every Keralite," said Rahul Gandhi on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Satheesan on assuming office and assured that the Centre would extend all possible support to the new government in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Kerala.
Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel termed the occasion a “big day” for the state. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony, Baghel said the formation of a Congress-led government after 10 years was a significant political development.
“The government has been formed here after a decade, so it is certainly a big day. The presence of Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi has added to the sense of occasion,” he said.
Earlier, the Congress had described the development as the beginning of a new political era in Kerala.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a decisive mandate in the assembly elections, dislodging the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) from power.
In the 140-member House, for which polling was held on 9 April and results declared on 4 May, the UDF won 102 seats, while the LDF was reduced to 35 and the BJP managed just three.
The Congress took 11 days to finalise its chief ministerial pick, with V.D. Satheesan, K.C. Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala in contention. Satheesan (61), who served as Leader of the Opposition over the past five years, is widely credited with revitalising the party’s grassroots base.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines