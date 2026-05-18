Congress storms back in Kerala, Satheesan sworn in with 20 ministers

Senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel termed the occasion a “big day” for the state. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony, Baghel said the formation of a Congress-led government after 10 years was a significant political development.

“The government has been formed here after a decade, so it is certainly a big day. The presence of Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi has added to the sense of occasion,” he said.

Earlier, the Congress had described the development as the beginning of a new political era in Kerala.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) secured a decisive mandate in the assembly elections, dislodging the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) from power.

In the 140-member House, for which polling was held on 9 April and results declared on 4 May, the UDF won 102 seats, while the LDF was reduced to 35 and the BJP managed just three.