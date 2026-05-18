Congress hails ‘new political era’ as Satheesan takes oath as Kerala CM

The Congress on Monday described the swearing-in of V.D. Satheesan as the beginning of a “new political era” in Kerala after the Congress-led United Democratic Front returned to power with a commanding electoral mandate.

Speaking ahead of the oath-taking ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the UDF victory “unprecedented” and said the scale of the mandate reflected widespread public support for change.

“This is an unprecedented victory. Such a huge majority has never been seen there before,” Kharge said while attending the ceremony at the Central Stadium, where Satheesan and his council of ministers were sworn in by governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

The event formally marked the end of the decade-long rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front under former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the election result represented a decisive rejection of the Left government and placed a responsibility on the new administration to deliver effective governance.