Satheesan signals a leaner, people-first political culture in Kerala
Congress leader moves swiftly to curb VIP excesses, cut government spending and project a more accessible style of governance
Kerala Chief Minister-designate V.D. Satheesan has moved quickly to signal a major shift in the state’s political culture, unveiling a series of austerity measures and administrative changes even before formally assuming office.
The Congress leader’s early decisions have been widely interpreted as an attempt to distance the incoming administration from what critics described as an era of political excess, VIP privilege and costly governance under the previous government.
Among the most significant announcements is the decision to drastically reduce the Chief Minister’s convoy. Instead of the large motorcades that frequently disrupted traffic across the state, Satheesan has decided that the Chief Minister will travel only with a pilot vehicle and a single escort car.
The move comes after years of public frustration over extensive traffic restrictions during the movements of outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, particularly in Thiruvananthapuram, where roads were often blocked and traffic signals suspended to facilitate official travel.
On Saturday morning, Satheesan was seen stopping his vehicle en route to the state capital to interact briefly with members of the public, a gesture that many viewed as symbolic of a more approachable style of leadership.
In another indication of fiscal restraint, the incoming administration has decided against purchasing new luxury vehicles for ministers, a practice traditionally associated with a change in government. Ministers, including the Chief Minister, will instead continue using vehicles already allotted during the previous administration.
The decision comes at a time when Kerala continues to face severe financial pressures, with the government under increasing scrutiny over public expenditure.
Satheesan has also ordered the discontinuation of the helicopter service hired by the previous government, which reportedly cost the state several lakhs of rupees each month. Officials are expected to return the aircraft to the service provider, a move likely to save the exchequer substantial sums annually.
Further underscoring the emphasis on austerity, the Chief Minister-designate has reportedly ruled out expensive renovation works at Cliff House, the official residence of the Chief Minister. He has also directed authorities to remove extensive security barricades and police installations around the residence in Nanthancode, easing long-standing restrictions faced by local residents.
A five-time MLA from Paravur, Satheesan built his political reputation through his performances in the Kerala Assembly and his role as Leader of the Opposition, where he became known for his sharp criticism of the ruling Left government and detailed legislative interventions.
In a separate outreach effort, Satheesan met representatives of the ASHA workers, who have been protesting for higher wages. He assured them that a salary revision would be among the first decisions taken once the Congress-led United Democratic Front assumes office.
Political observers say the speed and symbolism of the announcements suggest that Satheesan is seeking not only to establish a new administration, but also to redefine the public image of governance in Kerala through greater accessibility, modesty and financial discipline.
With IANS inputs
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