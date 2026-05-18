Satheesan set to lead Kerala as Congress ends Left Front’s decade in power

After ten years of Left Democratic Front rule, Kerala is set for a major political transition on Monday as Congress leader V.D. Satheesan takes oath as chief minister at the head of a 21-member United Democratic Front cabinet in Thiruvananthapuram.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10 am at the Central Stadium in the state capital, where extensive preparations have been completed to accommodate thousands of supporters, political leaders and invited guests. Temporary rain shelters and seating arrangements have been put in place ahead of the high-profile event.

Senior Congress figures, including Mallikarjuna Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected to attend. With Kerala now joining Karnataka and Telangana under Congress administrations, the party has strengthened its presence in southern India.

Authorities have imposed strict security and traffic regulations across Thiruvananthapuram in anticipation of large crowds and the arrival of several VIPs. Traffic diversions and parking restrictions are in force from 7 am to 4 pm.

The Congress-led UDF secured a decisive victory in the recent Assembly elections, winning 102 seats in the 140-member House and dislodging the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, which was reduced to 35 seats. The BJP won three seats.

Satheesan, 61, who served as Leader of the Opposition over the past five years, has been widely credited with rebuilding the Congress organisation at the grassroots level. Despite representing Paravur since 2001, this will be his first ministerial role.

The chief minister-designate submitted the list of 20 ministers to governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday evening following extensive consultations within the alliance.

The cabinet includes experienced Congress leaders such as Ramesh Chennithala, K. Muraleedharan and A.P. Anil Kumar, alongside Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunny Joseph.

Alliance partners will also be represented in the ministry, including IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, RSP leader Shibu Baby John, Kerala Congress leader Mons Joseph and Kerala Congress (Jacob) representative Anoop Jacob.