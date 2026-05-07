CLP authorises Congress high command to pick next Kerala CM

Amid intense discussions over leadership in Kerala, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday passed a resolution authorising the party high command to take the final call on the chief ministerial candidate for the next Congress-led government in the state, party sources said.

The resolution was moved by Sunny Joseph, president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), during the CLP meeting held at Indira Bhavan in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken.

According to party sources, the resolution was unanimously adopted by newly elected MLAs and senior Congress leaders, formally empowering the party leadership in New Delhi to select the next chief minister.

Three senior Congress leaders are currently considered frontrunners for the top post — V.D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.