After backlash, BJP introspects: 38 leaders identified as offenders; 27 warned, 5k comments found unnecessary

After facing huge backlash and humiliation internationally for the comment against Prophet Mohammad by one of its national spokespersons - Nupur Sharma, the ruling BJP has reportedly swung into damage control and systematic course-correction.

According to sources, BJP's top leadership has directed its research wing to prepare a list of the leaders who offended religious sentiments of minorities in the last 8 years.

A prominent Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar claimed that after the scrutiny, the BJP has identified 38 leaders as those who often offended religious sentiments of Muslims.

Among those who have been identified as offenders are Anant Kumar Hedge, Giriraj Singh, Shobha Karandlaje, Tathagat Roy, Vinay Katiyar, Mahesh Sharma, Raja Singh, Sakshi Maharaj and Sangeet Som.