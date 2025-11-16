Bihar poll debacle: Lalu’s daughter Rohini quits politics, ‘disowns’ family

A day after the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan was swept aside in a bruising electoral defeat by the ruling NDA, a fresh tremor rippled through Bihar’s political landscape. Rohini Acharya — daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad and once seen as a quiet but unwavering pillar of the family — announced that she was stepping away not just from politics, but from her own lineage.

In a cryptic message on X, Rohini wrote: “I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do, and I am taking all the blame.”

Her words, dropped like stones into already turbulent waters, added a dramatic layer to an election season that had already left the RJD wounded — its seat count plummeting from 75 in 2020 to just 25 this year.

A doctor by training, Rohini had long chosen a quieter life, living in Singapore with her husband and staying largely away from the fray. Yet she had stepped into the political spotlight in recent years — donating a kidney to her father in 2022, contesting the Saran Lok Sabha seat in 2024, and losing to BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy by over 13,600 votes.

The roots of her resignation, however, stretch deeper than electoral loss. For months, whispers of turbulence within the powerful Yadav clan had grown louder. Rohini had unfollowed both her father and brother Tejashwi Yadav on social media — a symbolic act that drew widespread attention. Her discontent, party insiders whispered, had been simmering for a while, sparked partly by the growing influence of Tejashwi’s confidant and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Yadav, and his close associate Rameez.