Delhi CM buys Rs 5.5 lakh worth of air purifiers after ‘traditional’, ‘green’ Diwali

According to a work order for ‘RMO E&M Services at Delhi Sachivalaya, New Delhi Sachivalaya during 2025–26’ issued by the PWD (public works department), the NCT government has sanctioned the supply and installation of 15 smart air purifiers across various locations in the Secretariat building. The total cost of the procurement stands at Rs 5,45,175, with each unit priced at Rs 36,345.

The order specifies that the purifiers must feature multistage air purification technology with at least three filters — pre-filter, activated carbon filter and ‘true HEPA’ technology — and be suitable for spaces of around 1,000 square feet.

The machines are required to have a minimum clean air delivery rate of 400 cubic metres per hour, along with real-time PM 2.5 measurement, 100 per cent ozone-free filtration (ozone is known to create free radicals) and noise levels under 66 decibels. Each unit will carry a one-year warranty.