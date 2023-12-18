After Mamata, Uddhav Thackeray meets Kejriwal ahead of INDIA bloc meeting
The meetings come a day ahead of the crucial Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting on Tuesday
A day ahead of the crucial INDIA bloc meeting, Shiv Sena-UBT chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.
Thackeray arrived at the residence of the Delhi chief minister on Monday evening. His son Aaditya Thackeray, and party leaders Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi accompanied him, while AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha was also present on the occasion.
Earlier in the day, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also met Kejriwal at his residence.
After meeting with Thackeray, Kejriwal took to X and said: "Today had the privilege of hosting Shiv Sena chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the Shiv Sena."
After meeting Banerjee, Kejriwal said, "Today had a courtesy meeting with Mamata didi in Delhi. During the meeting discussed the political issues of the country."
Kejriwal is all set to leave for a 10-day vipasana session on 19 December and will be returning on 30 December.
Meanwhile, the ED also issued its second summons to the AAP leader to appear before it on 21 December in connection with an alleged excise policy money laundering case being investigated by Central agencies.
