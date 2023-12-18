After Mamata, Uddhav Thackeray meets Kejriwal ahead of INDIA bloc meeting

A day ahead of the crucial INDIA bloc meeting, Shiv Sena-UBT chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.

Thackeray arrived at the residence of the Delhi chief minister on Monday evening. His son Aaditya Thackeray, and party leaders Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi accompanied him, while AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also met Kejriwal at his residence.

After meeting with Thackeray, Kejriwal took to X and said: "Today had the privilege of hosting Shiv Sena chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders of the Shiv Sena."

After meeting Banerjee, Kejriwal said, "Today had a courtesy meeting with Mamata didi in Delhi. During the meeting discussed the political issues of the country."