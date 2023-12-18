Fourth INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for 19 Dec, seat-sharing on agenda
The mega gathering of Opposition parties will also discuss the collective strategy to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls
The Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is gearing up for its fourth meeting on 19 December in New Delhi. The primary focus of the meeting, as per Congress sources, will be the allocation of seats in crucial states, with a deadline set for 31 December.
The mega gathering of Opposition parties will also discuss the collective strategy to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls, said sources. Leaders representing various Opposition parties are grappling with the challenge of formulating an alternative common programme to counter the ruling BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
A section of the Opposition is advocating for swift seat-sharing agreements before 31 December. This aims to streamline the process, allowing for a concentrated effort on evolving a joint campaign strategy and presenting a unified programme to the electorate.
The appointment of a convener, a spokesperson, and the establishment of a common secretariat of the INDIA bloc will also be discussed and finalised during the meeting, NH has learned.
Sources indicate that parties such as the Samajwadi Party and DMK are nearing the finalisation of seat-sharing arrangements with the Congress. Nevertheless, hurdles persist, particularly regarding the allocation of seats for the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.
Despite ongoing challenges related to seat-sharing and the selection of a prime ministerial candidate, Shivpal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party expressed confidence, stating, "The INDIA bloc will unitedly accomplish the task of removing BJP from the country."
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, undeterred by recent electoral setbacks, remains optimistic about the agenda moving forward. He emphasises the party's commitment to highlighting people's issues in the battle against a resurgent BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Insiders say as the caste census failed to resonate with voters during state polls, leaders within the INDIA bloc are contemplating a revised strategy, given the indifferent results from previous attempts to spotlight the caste census in state elections.
This upcoming meeting marks the INDIA bloc's first gathering in three months, as all activities were temporarily halted owing to state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana.
The first meeting, held in Patna on 23 June, was followed by sessions in Bengaluru on 17-18 July and Mumbai between 31 August and 1 September, during which the 27 participating parties adopted resolutions for a united front in the approaching Lok Sabha elections.
