Fourth INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for 19 Dec, seat-sharing on agenda

The Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is gearing up for its fourth meeting on 19 December in New Delhi. The primary focus of the meeting, as per Congress sources, will be the allocation of seats in crucial states, with a deadline set for 31 December.

The mega gathering of Opposition parties will also discuss the collective strategy to take on the BJP in the next Lok Sabha polls, said sources. Leaders representing various Opposition parties are grappling with the challenge of formulating an alternative common programme to counter the ruling BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A section of the Opposition is advocating for swift seat-sharing agreements before 31 December. This aims to streamline the process, allowing for a concentrated effort on evolving a joint campaign strategy and presenting a unified programme to the electorate.