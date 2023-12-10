The road to Lok Sabha 2024: Why I.N.D.I.A is very much on course

The air of triumphalism in the BJP after its election victories in the Hindi/ Hindutva-heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh is quite simply misplaced. So is the despondency in swathes of the citizenry, who were counting on a stronger Congress showing in these elections.

Misplaced because the INDIA coalition is very much on course to win the Lok Sabha elections in May 2024, if the constituents remember what is really at stake — the danger is to not see the wood for the trees. State-level rivalries can cloud this judgement, and that is where the negotiations will require some sagacity.

For example, the Congress and the Left parties are ranged on the same side of the political fence nationally but will face off without concessions in Kerala. This should not impact the INDIA numbers, as the 20 seats in the state have historically been shared between the two parties and their allies, with the BJP drawing a blank.

In West Bengal, the Congress and the Left will likely form a common front. For historical reasons hard to ignore, the state CPI(M) unit will contest against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rather than forge an understanding with it. Will the Congress adopt the same stance or agree on seat-sharing with the TMC? It’s a tightrope the Congress must negotiate. Regardless of the BJP’s bravado, it has been coming third or fourth in by-elections in West Bengal since the last state elections in 2021; on that evidence, the party may struggle to retain half the 18 seats it grabbed in 2019.