Is the first-time voter the X-factor in BJP's victories?

It's not unusual to do a post-mortem after a massacre, and so the forensics have begun after the electoral carnage of 3 December. The hindsight morticians, of all hues, have begun their analysis of what went wrong with the opposition carcasses littering the battlefield in five states: EVMs, caste, Hindutva, "panauti" barbs, tribals, in-fighting, corruption, electoral bonds — it's an endless list which shall keep the pundits occupied till it's time for the next blood-letting in May next year.

Not one to be discouraged by my lack of expertise in this field, however, I would like to add my two bits to the autopsy.

Not much attention has been paid so far to the impact of the behaviour/ preferences of the first-time voter (FTV) on electoral outcomes since 2019. This is surprising given their increasing numbers. According to available figures, there were 80 million (8 crore) FTVs in 2019, and the estimates for 2024 are 150 million or 15 crore (NEWS18 report dated 31 August, based on ECI estimates). That is an almost twofold increase between two elections. Even if we discount the 2024 estimates by 25 per cent, FTVs will still form a sizeable proportion of total voters.

FTVs comprise between 10 and 15 per cent of the total electorate, perhaps more than most castes or religious denominations. They constitute a separate and distinct cohort, with their own problems, aspirations, preferences and mental make-up.

You would expect all major political parties to be aware of this, and cater to FTVs specifically in their manifestos, as they do for all electorally significant blocs. Especially as available data shows that FTVs have a significant influence and impact on election results.

A 2014 analysis by IndiaSpend concluded that this youthful segment had catapulted the BJP to power in five states with the highest proportion of young voters. Below is a table indicating the five states which added the most number of FTVs between 2014 and 2018, and the number of Lok Sabha seats in each: