The size of the fight in the dog



Animals have always featured prominently in Indian culture and mythology, and have added immensely to their richness and mystique. Garuda is the loyal friend of Vishnu, the peacock is the vehicle for Kartikeya, the lion is Durga mata's fearless steed, the elegant swan is the vehicle of Brahma and Saraswati, the snake adorns Shiva's neck and Nandi the bull is his constant companion, the white elephant is the companion of Indra, the god Ganesha is half-human and half-elephant, the demon killed by Durga came in the form of a buffalo.

Even man's best friend, the dog, is worshipped in parts of Sikkim and north Bengal, it is the mount of fearsome gods like Kalabhairava, and we are told that four fierce dogs guard the abode of Yama, the Hindu god of death.

You could be forgiven for thinking that our scriptures have more animals than most of our national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, but let's leave that little critique for another time.

So why am I sputtering on about animals, like a loquacious cicada? Because, dear reader, animals continue to dominate the Indian landscape even today, and play an important part in our polity and public life. They grab our attention like the WWE wrestler grabs his opponent by his round and bouncing organ, which thereafter bounces no more, to paraphrase the refrain from Edgar Allen Poe's poem, The Raven. Let me explain.