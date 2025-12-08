After PM Modi’s barb, Congress says Nehru championed mass outreach for Vande Mataram

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of Jawaharlal Nehru over Vande Mataram, arguing that India’s first prime minister had played a key role in promoting the national song, rather than diminishing it.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi referred to discussions within the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in 1937, where it was resolved to build mass awareness of Vande Mataram across the country. “That meeting was attended by towering intellectuals, including Rabindranath Tagore,” he said, adding that Tagore himself had emphasised that the opening two stanzas carried the essence of the hymn.

According to Gogoi, Nehru had advocated wide publicity for Vande Mataram and believed it should be used to strengthen the freedom movement. “The words Vande Mataram became a slogan of power, inspiring people and reminding us of the struggle for independence,” he stated.