Akhilesh warns against using Vande Mataram as a political tool in LS debate
Speaking on 150th anniversary, Yadav said Vande Mataram was a powerful force during the freedom struggle and must be honoured in that spirit
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party during a debate in the Lok Sabha, arguing that Vande Mataram should not be misused to impose ideological positions on citizens.
Speaking on the 150th anniversary of the national song, Yadav said Vande Mataram was a powerful cultural and emotional force during the freedom struggle and must be respected in that spirit.
“The song is not a badge to display, nor a political weapon,” he remarked, accusing ruling party members of behaving as though they had authored the verse. Yadav said that those now championing the song with the loudest voices had no role in the fight for independence and questioned whether they could truly grasp its essence.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that divisive groups were using Vande Mataram to perpetuate “divide and rule” tactics reminiscent of the colonial era. “Today, we see efforts to use the song to create fault lines. The very policy used by the British is being repeated,” he said.
Yadav also accused the treasury benches of attempting to appropriate national icons. “Time and again, we have seen attempts to claim leaders who never belonged to them,” he stated.
He stressed that even if people do not recall the song in its entirety, the words Vande Mataram hold emotional power and evoke pride. “It is in our hearts,” he said, adding that the song’s strength lay in its capacity to bring people together.
Calling for respect on the 150th anniversary, Yadav said the legacy of Vande Mataram should not be used to pressure anyone or enforce conformity. Instead, he said, it should be honoured for uniting India in its struggle to break free from colonial rule.
With PTI input
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines