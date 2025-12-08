Akhilesh warns against using Vande Mataram as a political tool in LS debate

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party during a debate in the Lok Sabha, arguing that Vande Mataram should not be misused to impose ideological positions on citizens.

Speaking on the 150th anniversary of the national song, Yadav said Vande Mataram was a powerful cultural and emotional force during the freedom struggle and must be respected in that spirit.

“The song is not a badge to display, nor a political weapon,” he remarked, accusing ruling party members of behaving as though they had authored the verse. Yadav said that those now championing the song with the loudest voices had no role in the fight for independence and questioned whether they could truly grasp its essence.