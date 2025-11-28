Ban on ‘Vande Mataram’, 'Jai Hind in RS: Thackeray, Mamata lead pushback

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his party’s MPs would pointedly chant 'Vande Mataram' in Parliament despite a recent Rajya Sabha advisory cautioning members against using slogans such as 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind' inside or outside the House.

Daring the BJP to act, he declared, “Our MPs will say ‘Vande Mataram’ loudly. Let’s see who throws us out of Parliament. All Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs will say ‘Vande Mataram’. If the BJP has courage, it should throw out our MPs.”

The 24 November reminder from the Rajya Sabha secretariat — which said such slogans amounted to a breach of parliamentary etiquette — has triggered a broader political backlash, with Opposition leaders accusing the government of policing patriotic expressions long championed by their own ideological forebears.

Thackeray, taking a direct swipe at the ruling party, noted that when the undivided Shiv Sena was aligned with the BJP, the saffron party had insisted that those who want to live in this country must say ‘Vande Mataram’. "Would the person who came out with the latest instruction from the Rajya Sabha secretariat be sent to Pakistan?” he asked mockingly, further wondering whether “‘Macaulay’s progeny’ had infiltrated the BJP.”