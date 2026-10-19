After repeated U-turns, Mayawati bets on Akash Anand to woo Gen Z

Mayawati has reinstated Akash Anand as a key campaigner, scheduling rallies across three states.

The BSP is seeking to retain young Bahujan voters amid concerns over its declining political representation.

Chandrashekhar Azad's growing appeal among young voters is seen as a challenge for the party.

After repeatedly sidelining and reinstating her nephew Akash Anand, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has once again placed her trust in him, assigning him a series of rallies across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

The move is being seen as an attempt to retain the party's traditional Bahujan support base while reaching out to younger voters, particularly Generation Z, amid concerns over the BSP's declining political representation.

In a post on X on Sunday, Mayawati praised Anand's political maturity and organisational work, saying he had demonstrated “considerable understanding and maturity” after his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, withdrew from politics.

She also announced the dates of Anand's upcoming public meetings, signalling that he is likely to play a more prominent role in the party's preparations for future elections.

Political observers believe the BSP faces the challenge of retaining its traditional support base while preventing younger voters from drifting towards other political formations. The party currently has no representation in either the Uttar Pradesh Assembly or the Lok Sabha.

Anand's repeated removal from and reinstatement in the party had reportedly caused disappointment among some of his supporters and sections of the organisation. His return as national coordinator is now being interpreted as a renewed attempt to give him a larger role.

The Gen Z challenge

A former BSP leader quoted in the report said Mayawati continued to enjoy support among older generations of the Bahujan community, but younger voters could gravitate towards different political groups depending on their concerns and priorities.

Anand, the leader suggested, could help bridge that generational divide.

Bahujan thinker Rakesh Anand said the decision to promote Akash Anand was aimed at preventing younger voters from drifting away from the party's core support base. He argued that concerns about the younger generation's political allegiance had grown following Mayawati's earlier decisions regarding her nephew.