Bahujan community has high hopes for Akash Anand, says Mayawati in latest diktat

Mayawati praised Akash Anand for putting the BSP above family ties and announced public meetings and seminars he will address across three states.

She ruled out readmitting his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, who retired from politics in September after being expelled from the party.

Anand’s brother, Ishan, will assist with election-related work and paperwork at the BSP’s central office in Delhi.

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday praised her nephew Akash Anand for placing the party and its movement above family relationships, announcing a series of programmes he will address across Uttar Pradesh and other states.

She also firmly rejected speculation that Anand’s father-in-law, former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth, could return to the BSP. Siddharth, who had been expelled from the party, announced his retirement from politics in September.

In a post on X, Mayawati said Anand had shown maturity following Siddharth’s retirement and was working hard to meet the expectations of the Bahujan community. Anand was recently reappointed as the party’s national coordinator.

His upcoming schedule includes public meetings in Bulandshahr on 28 October, Saharanpur on 2 November, Ayodhya on 20 November, Agra on 22 November and Kanpur Nagar on 29 November.

He will also attend a BSP seminar in Punjab on Constitution Day, 26 November. On 6 December, the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, he will address a seminar or public meetings in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district.