Mayawati re-inducts Akash Anand into BSP, makes him national coordinator

Mayawati re-inducted Akash Anand into the BSP and appointed him national coordinator, three days after his apology.

His return marks the third expulsion-and-reinstatement in just over two years, keeping the BSP’s succession question alive.

Mayawati said Anand’s future would depend on his conduct, discipline and loyalty to the party.

Three days after Akash Anand apologised to her, BSP chief and four-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Monday, 5 October re-inducted her nephew into the party and appointed him national coordinator, ending his 25-day expulsion.

The move is the latest in a series of reversals by Mayawati over Anand’s political future. In the past two years, she has twice expelled and subsequently brought him back, underscoring both her tight control over the BSP and the uncertainty surrounding the party’s succession question.

Announcing the decision, Mayawati said it had been taken after “careful consideration” and in the interest of the party and the Bahujan movement. She made it clear, however, that Anand’s return would be closely watched and that his conduct and ability to maintain discipline in the organisation would be crucial.

Anand was expelled from the BSP on 10 September, shortly after his father-in-law Siddharth announced his retirement from politics. Mayawati subsequently appointed Anand’s younger brother, Ishan Anand, as national coordinator, giving him organisational responsibility for 19 states.