Fast and furious: the yo-yoing political career of Akash Anand

On 10 September, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati cut her nephew Akash Anand ‘completely loose’. She announced the decision on X, arguing in a long and petulant post that Akash’s failure to repost a recent tweet of hers was conclusive proof of his disloyalty. The news was greeted with bemusement as people wondered if Mayawati was serious. She was.

The post in question had called for Anand’s father-in-law Ashok Siddharth to resign from the party, which he did, declaring on X that her word was his command. He also denied the allegation that his son-in-law had acted under his influence.

Mayawati is known to be imperious and rude, but how will the public humiliation of her nephew and his father-in-law help the BSP in the 2027 election? Her erratic behaviour and growing insecurity is making her own constituency, the Dalits, lose confidence in her.

The humiliation of Akash Anand began earlier this month when he was removed as the party’s national coordinator. The young man was just not mature enough, declared Mayawati on social media. Akash’s bio on X mutated from ‘chief national coordinator’ to ‘party worker’ to ‘party supporter BSP’. Since 15 August, he does not appear to have posted anything at all on X.

Ishan Anand, Akash’s younger brother, was appointed as a ‘sector-in-charge’ of the party. (The BSP has three sectors: the one covering Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is looked after directly by Mayawati.) Both Akash and Ishan schooled in Noida before going to the UK for further studies. Akash, by all accounts, is a sharp public speaker. His rallies drew crowds and his social media presence was growing.