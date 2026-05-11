Ahead of crucial floor test, CM Joseph Vijay calls on DMK supremo Stalin
TVK chief calls on DMK president days after sharp exchanges over debt burden and leadership
New Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday, 11 May met his predecessor and DMK president M.K. Stalin at the latter’s Alwarpet residence in Chennai, days before the crucial floor test the ruling TVK government is scheduled to face in the state Assembly.
The meeting, described by government sources as a “courtesy call”, marked the first interaction between Vijay and Stalin since the TVK chief assumed office as chief minister following his party’s victory in the 23 April Assembly elections.
Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin received Vijay warmly at the residence. Udhayanidhi greeted the chief minister with a handshake and embrace upon his arrival, while Stalin later hugged Vijay, held his hands and escorted him inside the house.
The meeting comes barely a day after Vijay launched a sharp attack on the previous DMK regime over the state’s alleged Rs 10 lakh crore debt burden. He had also taken an indirect swipe at the DMK over the existence of “multiple power centres”, asserting that he alone would remain the power centre in the TVK government.
Stalin had responded strongly to Vijay’s remarks on the debt issue.
Vijay’s outreach assumes significance as the TVK government prepares for a floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on 13 May to prove its majority. The ruling party currently has 107 MLAs in the 234-member House following Vijay’s resignation from the Tiruchirappali East constituency.
The TVK has secured the backing of 13 legislators from the Congress, VCK, IUML and Left parties. While the VCK, IUML and Left parties are part of the DMK-led alliance, the Congress — which has extended support to the TVK government — was formerly aligned with the DMK.
During the meeting, Vijay and Stalin exchanged silk shawls and bouquets. Udhayanidhi also presented Vijay with a book documenting the DMK’s political journey titled Kalathin Niram Karuppu Sivappu-DMK 75.
The interaction between the two leaders comes weeks after an acrimonious electoral contest between the DMK and Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ahead of the Assembly polls, which the actor-turned-politician’s party won.
Later in the day, Vijay visited the residence of MDMK founder Vaiko and met the veteran leader. Vaiko’s son Durai Vaiko welcomed the chief minister on arrival.
Vaiko draped Vijay with a white silk shawl and garlanded him, while Vijay reciprocated by honouring the senior leader with a shawl. The two leaders were later seen engaged in a brief conversation as supporters and party workers gathered at the residence greeted the chief minister.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vaiko said Vijay had emerged as a major political leader following the election results and claimed that the verdict reflected the people’s desire for change in Tamil Nadu.
Praising Vijay for reaching out to opposition leaders, Vaiko said the gesture sent out a positive message that “healthy politics should be encouraged in Tamil Nadu”.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram, WhatsApp
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines