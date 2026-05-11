Ahead of crucial floor test, CM Joseph Vijay calls on DMK supremo Stalin

New Tamil Nadu chief minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday, 11 May met his predecessor and DMK president M.K. Stalin at the latter’s Alwarpet residence in Chennai, days before the crucial floor test the ruling TVK government is scheduled to face in the state Assembly.

The meeting, described by government sources as a “courtesy call”, marked the first interaction between Vijay and Stalin since the TVK chief assumed office as chief minister following his party’s victory in the 23 April Assembly elections.

Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin received Vijay warmly at the residence. Udhayanidhi greeted the chief minister with a handshake and embrace upon his arrival, while Stalin later hugged Vijay, held his hands and escorted him inside the house.

The meeting comes barely a day after Vijay launched a sharp attack on the previous DMK regime over the state’s alleged Rs 10 lakh crore debt burden. He had also taken an indirect swipe at the DMK over the existence of “multiple power centres”, asserting that he alone would remain the power centre in the TVK government.

Stalin had responded strongly to Vijay’s remarks on the debt issue.