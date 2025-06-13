Ahmedabad crash: Congress attacks Shah’s remarks as ‘insensitive’

The Congress on Friday, 13 June, termed home minister Amit Shah's remarks in Ahmedabad following a plane crash "insensitive", and said the least he could offer is a promise of accountability, not a "shrug and a lecture on fate".

Sharing a brief clip from the home minister's remarks, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said Shah's "nobody can stop accidents" remark was an abdication.

"When a plane crashes and people die, the least a home minister can offer is a promise of accountability, not a shrug and a lecture on fate. ‘Nobody can stop accidents’ is an abdication. If nothing can be prevented, why do we have ministries at all," Khera asked in a post on X.

"Aviation accidents are not acts of God - they are preventable. That's why we have aviation regulators, safety protocols, and crisis response systems," Khera said.