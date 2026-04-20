AIADMK ‘surrendered’ to BJP due to corruption: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari rally

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the AIADMK leadership has “surrendered” to the BJP due to corruption, stepping up his attack on the ruling party at the Centre during a rally in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a public meeting here, Gandhi said the DMK-Congress alliance was committed to protecting Tamil language, culture and history, and claimed ideological differences with the RSS.

“They (RSS) also know that Tamils could challenge them,” he said.

‘BJP weakening states’

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha emphasised the importance of federalism, asserting that states must have autonomy in governance.

“People of each state should run their own state. But, the BJP does not think like this… it believes it is one tradition, one language and one history,” Gandhi said.