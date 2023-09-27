AIADMK to appoint organisers in each TN assembly seat following split with BJP

After breaking the alliance with the BJP in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is refurbishing itself and will appoint organisers in each Assembly seat.

The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu had won 66 MLAs with a vote percentage of 33.29 in the 2021 Assembly elections.

The party split its political alliance with the BJP on Monday, 25 September, and has decided to stitch a different coalition before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The DMK on the other hand had won 133 Assembly seats and secured a vote share of 37.7 per cent. The difference between the two main Dravidian parties in the electoral hustings to the state Assembly in 2021 was only 4.41 per cent. This low difference in percentages at the ground has given the confidence to the AIADMK to snap its ties with an 'arrogant' BJP.

The BJP piggybacking on the popularity of the AIADMK had won four Assembly seats in the 2021 elections and had a vote share of only 2.61 per cent.