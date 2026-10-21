All India Kisan Sabha warns of 'militant resistance' if US trade deal proceeds

AIKS warns of 'militant resistance' if the Modi government proceeds with the proposed India-US trade deal.

Farmers' body flags risks to soybean, dairy, cotton, feed-crop and fruit producers from US imports.

AIKS criticises edible oil duty cuts and backs the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's 23 October Delhi march.

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on Wednesday, 21 October warned the Narendra Modi government of 'militant resistance' from farmers if it proceeds with the proposed India-US trade deal, arguing that concessions to Washington would threaten domestic agriculture and strengthen corporate control over the sector.

In a statement, the farmers' organisation urged the government to reject the proposed agreement, saying Indian farmers would be unable to compete with heavily subsidised American agricultural producers.

Describing the proposed deal as a surrender to US interests, the AIKS warned that the government would 'face militant resistance from the peasantry if it goes ahead with the anti-national trade deal'. It also called on its units to prepare for a prolonged struggle against the agreement.

'The ongoing visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the negotiations he reportedly led with Indian authorities to "finalise" a trade deal between the US and India, demonstrate that the RSS-BJP-led Union government will go to any extent to please their imperial masters,' the AIKS said.

The organisation alleged that Parliament had been kept in the dark about the proposed agreement even as negotiations appeared to be nearing completion.

Citing public remarks by Rubio that the deal was 'very close', the AIKS said access for US dairy products to the Indian market had emerged as the final hurdle. It also referred to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's statement that the agreement had reached the final stage of legal drafting.